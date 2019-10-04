Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

The Boro boss has previously spoken about playing an attacking brand of football and winning the ball back quickly, but knows his side need to find a balance.

In his first press conference back in June, Woodgate said: “Firstly, I want to pass the ball. Pass the ball, keep the ball, I want players to run with the ball, it's important that when you lose the ball you win it back as quickly as possible.

“Obviously don't go gung-ho, there are times to press and to know when to press. That's my philosophy, that's what I want to do. I want to win games scoring goals. If you look at this league now, you go up by scoring goals.”

That high-pressing game was clear to see in Boro’s first few fixtures this season, particularly against Brenford at the Riverside in Woodgate’s first home game in charge.

But, in recent weeks, the side have seemed a little more reluctant to go chasing the ball, as shown by their possession stats (43 per cent) against Preston on Tuesday night.

With a need to get results, Woodgate has spoken about tweaking his tactics but did stick with his preferred 4-3-3 formation in midweek.

Ahead of Boro’s trip to Birmingham on Friday night, it was put to Woodgate that his side don’t seem to be pressing as much, to which he replied: “Maybe so at times, like I say you need to graft.

“Just because I have my philosophy on how I want to play I do still want to play like that and at times we can do it, at times we can't do it and we need to pick and choose when we can do it.”