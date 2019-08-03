Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate quizzed on transfer reports after Luton draw
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate was expecting new signings ahead of Friday night’s action-packed 3-3 draw at Luton but admitted things don’t always go to plan.
Boro have just six more days to bring in players ahead of the August 8 deadline, and Woodgate says the deals he anticipated could still happen.
"I was expecting it,” said Woodgate when asked what happened to the players on Boro’s radar. ”Things don’t always turn out. I am sure they will before it shuts. It is still bubbling away. Hopefully I will have more news on Monday and numbers in the door.”
Boro still appear significantly short at right-back and have been linked with Charlton defender Anfernee Dijksteel, as well as free agent Alan Hutton, in the last few days.
Earlier this week, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer said Boro had made two offers for Dijksteel while reports have suggested Boro made a third offer for the 22-year-old.
Woodgate, though, remained tight-lipped when quizzed on individual players. "I don’t want to talk about players associated with other teams,” said Woodgate when asked about the pair.
“I know Alan Hutton isn’t but I would like to leave that confidential. We are in for players but I don’t want to disrespect other managers.”
Boro may also look for a new centre-back following the departure of Aden Flint who signed for Cardiff earlier this summer.
The squad also appears short in wide areas despite the permanent signing of Marcus Browne from West Ham last week.