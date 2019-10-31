Middlesbrough dropped into the Championship relegation zone following last weekend's draw with Fulham.

Boro dropped into the Championship relegation zone following last weekend’s goalless draw with Fulham, yet Woodgate says the league table doesn’t reflect recent performances.

Woodgate is confident things will turn, though, and it appears the club will be patient after mapping out a long-term project in the summer.

When asked about his relationship with Boro chairman Steve Gibson ahead of Saturday’s trip to Derby, Woodgate said: “I wouldn’t say I speak to the chairman all the time but we speak a lot and he is always positive and really, really supportive.

“That is in terms of the team, the performance, the project, everything, he is really supportive.

“As I’ve always said, we are in it for the long term, not the short term. And he’s positive.”

Woodgate is also aware of recent criticism which has surfaced following a seven-game winless run, coupled with Boro’s goalscoring troubles.

Yet Woodgate doesn’t appear to be dwelling on his side’s poor form and is trying to remain up beat.

“I don’t concern myself with the opinions of people on social media,” added Woodgate.

“The opinion of the chairman matters. The opinions of my coaching staff, the players, the people inside the club matter.That’s the biggest thing for me.

“People are going to be negative at times I know that but there are a lot of positive people out there too, but they don’t seem to go on social media.