Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate reveals his half-time message after Wigan Athletic win
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate wants his side to deliver more crosses into the box following a narrow 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic at the Riverside.
It was the Teessiders’ first competitive victory under Woodgate, which came courtesy of Britt Assombalonga’s thumping header from a Jonny Howson cross before half-time.
The move marked a rare moment of quality on the night while Woodgate admitted the contest ‘wasn't the greatest spectacle.’
Despite his goal, Assombalonga, 26, was quiet for large spells against the Latics, and Woodgate wants his side to provide more service for the frontman.
“Britt has been different class,” said Boro’s head coach after the game. “You give Britt Assombalonga chances and he'll score.
“We should have put more balls in the box at times when we had opportunities, I was a bit disappointed with that, we turned the invitation down.
“I also said at half-time, 'I'm a centre-half and I've got balls constantly coming into the box, sooner or later the striker's going to get on one, make the defenders defend.’
“It's an easy job as a defender if the ball's not going into the box, especially the numbers we get in there, it's going to cause confusion.”
On the goal, Woodgate added: “The goal was from a fantastic ball in from Jonny Howson who I thought was terrific, I think he's been terrific for us all season.
“It was a spectacular header by Britt.”