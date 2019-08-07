Jonathan Woodgate

The Teessiders completed their fourth signing of the summer after right-back Anfernee Dijksteel penned a three-year contract at the Riverside on Wednesday.

Woodgate insists he is happy with the squad he now has, but also said his recruitment team, Adrian Bevington and Neil Bausor, are working hard behind the scenes.

“I don’t want to bring players in for the sake of bringing them in, I want to bring the right player in for the football club,” said Woodgate ahead of Saturday’s home game against Brentford.

“If someone becomes available and is the right fit for the football club then yes, if he isn’t we won’t do it. I’ve got to look after this football club, at times the club has spent enormous amounts of money.

“With me at the helm now it’s totally different and we’re looking to go in a different pathway.”

When asked if that is difficult to deal with as a new head coach, Woodgate replied: “It’s no problem for me we’ve got a good recruitment team, Adrian and Neil who supply me with the ammunition to get these players.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get maybe one more in and they are really working hard.”

Woodgate was also quizzed on what position he is looking to strengthen ahead of Thursday’s deadline but remained coy on potential arrivals.

“I’m not going to say what position but we’re trying to get one in if it’s the right one,” added Woodgate. “We’re working on different options if it’s the right one we’ll get him. If it’s not we won’t do it, it’s really simple.

“Myself Neil and Adrian know what we want but if it’s not the right position we won’t do it.”