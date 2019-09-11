Middlesbrough dealt injury blow ahead of Reading meeting at the Riverside
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that Hayden Coulson’s thigh injury is worse than first feared.
The 21-year-old left-back broke into the side at the start of the campaign and started Boro’s first two league fixtures this season.
However, the young defender is now set for another few weeks on the sidelines.
“Hayden will be about four to six weeks with a slight tendon issue which isn’t ideal because he was doing fantastically well and I’ve had the same injury,” said Woodgate ahead of Saturday’s game against Reading.
“It’s disappointing for us that he’s going to be out for a lot of time but he can still do a lot of running, the medical team will still keep him fit and hopefully he will be like a new signing he’s back.”
Boro captain George Friend and Jonny Howson will also miss the Reading game following surgeries while Daniel Ayala will be available again.