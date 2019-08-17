Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry and former Newcastle winger feature for under-23 side against Stoke
Dael Fry came through his first outing of the season after playing 60 minutes for Middlesbrough’s under-23 side against Stoke on Friday night.
The 21-year-old centre-back has been sidelined since April after suffering a detrimental hamstring injury.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate hasn’t rushed the player back and was in attendance as Boro’s youngsters lost 2-0 to the Potters.
The plan was always for Fry to play 60 minutes at Heritage Park and that’s exactly what happened, with the defender making way for Nicholas Hood on the hour mark.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Boro fell behind on the stroke of half-time and conceded a second in the closing stages to lose their first match of the campaign.
Rumarn Burrell, Ben Liddle and Connor Malley also featured, as did former Newcastle winger winger Callum Roberts.
Roberts, 22, has been handed a trial at Boro after he was released by the Magpies and played 73 minutes before he was replaced by Stephen Wearne.