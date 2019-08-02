Middlesbrough draw level at Luton but must improve in a vulnerable area: Half-Time verdict
It was blink and you’ll miss it stuff in the opening 45 minutes at Kenilworth Road where Middlesbrough and Luton shared four goals between them in an entertaining first half.
The visitors made the perfect start in the seventh minute, taking the lead through Ashley Fletcher’s glancing header after an inviting cross from Marvin Johnson who has been a threat on the right.
Yet Boro weren’t able to capitalise, with Luton’s midfield diamond taking control of proceedings before a stunning strike from centre-back Sonny Bradley levelled the score.
Boro have also looked vulnerable from set-plays and should have dealt much better with the visitor’s second goal, when defender Martin Craine nodded home a simple header from a corner.
Woodgate’s side restored parity in the 37th minute, though, when Britt Assombalonga’s low shot went straight through goalkeeper Simon Sluga. 2-2 at the break.