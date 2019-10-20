Middlesbrough fans 'worried' despite improved performance against West Brom Albion

Jonathan Woodgate’s side went down 1-0 to the Baggies after Hal Robson-Kanu netted the winner for the visitors eight minutes from time.

An end-to-end encounter could have gone either way, yet the result leaves Boro 21st in the table and just one point above the relegation zone.

Here’s how some supporters reacted on social media after the match.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has seen his side lose four of their last five games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Smithy_MFC84: I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried given our current form, but there’s no point firing JW. There’s been too much upheaval in recent seasons (which hasn’t worked out for us), so despite our current predicament, we’ve got to stick with what we have now in my opinion.

@cbstar82: Very frustrating!! A decent performance. Some good chances you must put them away. Then West Brom walk a goal in! Another poor goal conceded.

@JNaitby: Very worrying times at Middlesbrough if we don’t bringing in results we will be seeing league 1 football next season massive changes need to happen

@TeessiderUTB: Never wanted a manager to succeed more than Woodgate in my life. Please be patient. It's tough but it's our club. Back him

@danasmfc: thought we were good today against one of the best sides in the league. deserved a point. something to build on at least

@justcalledtosay: I can’t say that we didn’t deserve that on the balance of things. First half was an improvement. West Brom controlled the ball for most of the game. Fletcher sitter crucial. Another defeat at home. Sigh…

@sis_insights: Jonathan Woodgate doesn't so much come across as #Boro manager as a footballer playing the part of Boro manager. We are strictly at a "I don't know stage" with him. Under Robbo and Aitor, at least we *knew* where we were, if only to a point.

@paulymc1982: People saying Woodgate out. He has been given no money, no signings & an inexperienced coaching team. Please don't make him the fall guy

@TheEightball80: We can say that was an undeserved defeat till we are blue in the face, but the painful truth is that it’s another L in the column. We could find ourselves bottom of the league by Wednesday night, which is unacceptable.