Middlesbrough FC news: Adama Traore opens up on Wolves progression plus fan survey results
Former Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore has praised manager Nuno Espirito Santo for making him a more complete player.
Traore, 23, remains a popular figure on Teesside following his two-year spell at Boro, yet the player’s shortcomings were often pointed out.
However, the pacey wide man showed exactly what he’s capable of at Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, as his two late goals secured a 2-0 win over the reigning Premier League champions.
And, after a simmering start to his Wolves career, Traore, who has been operating in a wing-back role for Wolves, believes he’s becoming a better player under Espirito Santo.
“The important thing is that I am growing and being better," Traore told Spanish news outlet El Periodico,
“I have worked very intensely with Mr. Nuno and all the technical staff to improve both defensively and offensively and to be able to play in different positions.
“If I can adapt to exploit my quality in different parts of the field this will make me a better player. I hope to grow up.”
Goal music to remain – Back at Boro, the club have released their 2019 Season Card Holder survey results.
A questionnaire was sent out to all of the 7,206 season card holders who opted to receive it and a total of 2,640 responded.
One area which has seemed to divide opinion on social media is the use of goal music at the Riverside, yet 76 per cent of fans who filled out the survey voted to keep it.
The club have published the findings of the questionnaire on their website, which includes topics such as fans’ matchday experience, ticketing and retail.
