Sam Cosgrove has scored six goals in nine league appearances for Aberdeen this season.

The 22-year-old frontman only signed a new deal at Pittodrie in January.

But, according to TeamTalk, Boro, along with Championship rivals Derby, Brentford, Charlton, have all watched the forward in recent weeks.

The report claims Cosgrove would be available for less than £2million.

Randolph injury update

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph is 'confident' he’ll be ready for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark next month, according to national team boss Mick McCarthy.

Randolph has missed Middlesbrough’s last two games with a thigh injury, which Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate said could sideline the stopper for up to a month.

Ireland will secure a Euro 2020 spot if they beat the Danes at the Aviva Stadium on November 18, which should give Randolph enough time to recover.

"Darren is hopeful at this point in time," McCarthy told the FAI website.

"The Denmark match is three weeks away still and Darren is confident that he has enough time on his side to get over the injury and play for us in the game that can get us to the Euros.”

QPR ticket update

Finally, tickets for Middlesbrough’s trip to QPR next month are now on general sale.