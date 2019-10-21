Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: Striker linked plus George Saville's post-West Brom message
Middlesbrough were linked with Dutch forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere over the weekend after it was claimed the teenager had headed to Teesside for a trial.
The 19-year-old striker, who came through the youth system at Ajax, is a free agent after leaving Portuguese side Leixoes in the summer
It was reported by Football Insider that Boro could offer the youngster a deal, while Championship rivals Barnsley were also credited with interest.
George Saville’s message – On the pitch, things aren’t exactly going to plan for Boro who are just one point above the Championship relegation zone.
Jonathan Woodgate’s side have lost four of their last five games ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Huddersfield, yet midfielder George Saville is trying to look at the bigger picture.
“We are in October, no one is going to win the league in October and nobody is going to be relegated in October,” said Saville after Saturday’s defeat to West Brom.
“We know that. It is a big game on Wednesday, both football clubs need the points. We need it. The performance was there today and if we can repeat this performance then we will win games sooner rather than later.”
Academy latest – Boro’s under-23 side recorded a 2-1 win over Reading on Friday night courtesy of goals from Hayden Hackney and Rumarn Burrell.
Graeme Lee's side remain fourth in Premier League 2, Division 2, after back-to-back wins.
Meanwhile, Boro’s under-18 team were held to a 1-1 at Manchester United on Saturday, after the hosts netted a late equaliser against Mark Tinkler's side.