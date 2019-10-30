Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: Trialist reports plus Derby County concern
Middlesbrough have reportedly handed short-term trials to two young players.
The Daily Mail have reported Boro are taking a look at striker Ronaldo Soberwale and Evangelos-Nikalaos Empochontsif as they consider whether to sign the pair.
Soberwale, 22, is a cousin of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and is said to be attracting interest from a clutch of clubs.
West Brom, Fulham, Leicester and Watford have all been linked with the striker who has impressed for non-League club Whyteleafe this season.
Randolph makes the Ireland squad
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been included in the Republic of Ireland’s provisional 39-man squad ahead of next month’s international break.
Mick McCarthy’s side have a friendly against New Zealand before a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Denmark on November 18.
Randolph has missed Boro’s last two league games with a thigh injury but McCarthy seems confident the stopper will ready in time.
Derby concerns
Finally, Boro’s next opponents Derby County have a couple of injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Pride Park.
Stand in captain Curtis Davies suffered a broken nose in the Rams’ 1-0 win over Wigan earlier this month, but did play with a protective mask against Hull last time out.
However, manager Phillip Cocu admitted after the game there are still some concerns.
"We were a little bit worried about his cheekbone, but it is not broken and that is why he could play,” said Cocu. “He had the mask just to protect his nose.”