Middlesbrough FC news.

The Daily Mail have reported Boro are taking a look at striker Ronaldo Soberwale and Evangelos-Nikalaos Empochontsif as they consider whether to sign the pair.

Soberwale, 22, is a cousin of Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and is said to be attracting interest from a clutch of clubs.

West Brom, Fulham, Leicester and Watford have all been linked with the striker who has impressed for non-League club Whyteleafe this season.

Randolph makes the Ireland squad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been included in the Republic of Ireland’s provisional 39-man squad ahead of next month’s international break.

Mick McCarthy’s side have a friendly against New Zealand before a crucial Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Denmark on November 18.

Randolph has missed Boro’s last two league games with a thigh injury but McCarthy seems confident the stopper will ready in time.

Derby concerns

Finally, Boro’s next opponents Derby County have a couple of injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Pride Park.

Stand in captain Curtis Davies suffered a broken nose in the Rams’ 1-0 win over Wigan earlier this month, but did play with a protective mask against Hull last time out.

However, manager Phillip Cocu admitted after the game there are still some concerns.