Middlesbrough FC news: Blackburn boss opens up on Stewart Downing transfer plus international latest
Former Middlesbrough boss Tony Mowbray says it was a ‘no-brainer’ to sign Stewart Downing on a free transfer this summer.
The 35-year-old winger saw his contract at the Riverside expire at the end of last season before signing for Mowbray at Blackburn in June.
Since then Downing has started 10 of Rovers’ 11 league games in the Championship and is justifying the decision to bring him to Ewood Park.
"I remember meeting him at my house and talking to him and him asking me where he would play and my decisions,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.
"I suggested he could play left back, central midfield, off the left, off the right, behind the striker.
"His quality means he makes good decisions with the ball and be a big player in the Championship, as I saw last year in the five times I watched Middlesbrough live.
"He was generally their best player so when it arose, even with his age, it was a no-brainer to whether we could add Stewy Downing to our group, even if he was showing players how to stay with the ball, pick the right pass."
International latest – Boro’s Paddy McNair scored twice for Northern Ireland in a 3-2 friendly victory over the Czech Republic on Monday night.
McNair, who has been in fine form for club and country, also played a part in Northern Ireland’s other goal after the midfielder’s corner led to Jonny Evans scoring the second.
Fellow Boro midfielder George Saville came off the bench with 25 minutes to go.
Elsewhere, Nathan Wood helped England Under-18s claim a 1-0 win over Slovakia while Marcus Tavernier captained England Under-20s who lost 3-0 to the Czech Republic.
Boro defender Patrick Reading was also in action as Scotland Under-21 drew 0-0 in the Czech Republic.
Ex-Boro coach gets new role – Finally, former Boro coachDave Adams, who was part of Garry Monk’s coaching team, has been offered a new role.
Adams has been appointed technical director with the Welsh national team following his previous coaching roles at Everton and Swansea.