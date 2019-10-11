Middlesbrough FC news: Boro and Sunderland legends honoured plus striker suffers setback
Bryan Robson and Peter Reid were presented with legend awards by the North East Football Writers’ Association at a special dinner event last night.
The inaugural awards were in recognition of the contributions the two men made to North East football, as Robson and Reid helped put Middlesbrough and Sunderland on the football map in the formative years of the Premier League.
Robson managed Boro between 1994 and 2001, a seven-year spell which saw the Teessiders reach three domestic cup finals and relocate to the Riverside Stadium
Former Boro captain Nigel Pearson presented Robson with the award and paid tribute to his old boss.
“We all know that Bryan was a world-class player, an exceptional football, I know because I worked with him as a player, as a coach and as an assistant,” said Pearson.
“Let me tell you, the staff who have worked with him absolutely adore him because of what he represents. He’s got a tremendous affinity for everyone who works alongside him.”
Late heartache for Northern Ireland – Elsewhere, Boro duo Paddy McNair and George Saville suffered an agonising defeat while on international duty last night.
Michael O'Neill's side took a shock 75th-minute lead in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Holland, before a Memphis Depay equaliser and two stoppage-time goals from Luuk de Jong sealed a 3-1 win for the Dutch in Rotterdam.
McNair played the full 90 minutes for Northern Ireland while Saville was replaced on 83 minutes.
O'Neill's side can still qualify for next summer’s tournament but now face an uphill task with a home game against Holland and away fixture against Germany to come in November.
Striker suffers another injury setback – Finally, Boro frontman Rudy Gestede has suffered another injury setback which will prevent him from representing Benin over the international break.
Gestede, who has played just 17 minutes of Championship football this season, picked up a hamstring issue while he was away with his county back in September.
And it has now been reported that the 31-year-old has sustained another muscle injury which could leave him sidelined for the next few weeks.