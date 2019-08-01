Middlesbrough FC news: Boro see two bids knocked back for defender plus Blackburn ticket details
Middlesbrough are all set for their Championship opener at Luton on Friday night – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up the latest news stories concerning the Teessiders ahead of their trip to Kenilworth Road.
Boro made two bids for Charlton defender – Right-back is an area where Boro still appear significantly short with less than a week to go until the end of the transfer window.
Jonny Howson has occupied the position during pre-season while Boro have been linked with other options, including Charlton full-back Anfernee Dijksteel.
Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has previously said the 22-year-old isn’t for sale and has now claimed Boro made two offers for the Dutchman.
"Middlesbrough came in for Dijksteel and the owner said he's not for sale,” said Bowyer ahead of Charlton’s season opener at Blackburn.
"They came in with another bid and now Bristol City are in for him as well. It shows how good the work we're doing here with the young players is."
New squad numbers announced – Boro have confirmed their new squad numbers ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
Returning goalkeeper Tomas Mejias will wear the No 1 jersey following the departure of Dimi Konstantopoulos while Dael Fry will switch to No 6.
Grant Leadbitter’s exit in January vacated the No 7 shirt which will now be worn by Marcus Tavernier.
Striker Ashley Fletcher will take the No 11 shirt with Rudy Gestede changing to No 14. New signings Marcus Browne and Marc Bola have been handed No 10 and No 27 respectively.
Blackburn allocation revealed – Following Friday’s game at Luton, Boro’s next away trip will see them visit Ewood Park to face Blackburn on Saturday, August 17.
The Teessiders have been handed an initial 3,500 tickets for the game and will receive an additional allocation subject to demand.
Tickets will go on sale to Season Card holders with 70+ Priority Points at 9.30am on Tuesday, August 6 and will be available to all supporters from 9am on Friday August 9.
Prices for the game are as follows: Adults: £28, over-65s: £20, 18-25s: £15, 12-17s: £8, under-12s: £6. You can find more information by visiting the club’s website.