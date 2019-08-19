Middlesbrough FC news: Boro set for timely boost as Wigan are dealt post-Leeds United blow
It was another frustrating weekend for Middlesbrough and head coach Jonathan Woodgate following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn. We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Wigan.
Dael Fry set to return – With back-to-back home games coming up, Woodgate looks set to receive a timely injury boost.
Boro’s head coach said on Saturday that centre-back Fry is likely to return this week, following a hamstring injury which has kept the defender sidelined since April.
Woodgate has always said he wouldn’t rush Fry’s recovery, and the 21-year-old has thanked Boro’s medical team for their support.
“The medical staff have been great and the manager has as well,” Fry told the club’s website.
“He’s been through injuries as a player and came back early at times, so he’s always cautious, and that’s been good.
“It’s better to miss three or four games at the start of the season and come back right instead of taking any risks, coming back too early, and then missing other games down the line.”
Stewart Downing thanks travelling fans – The Boro-born winger was on the winning side at Ewood Park, helping Blackburn secure their first victory of the season.
But, despite the result, the 35-year-old still received a warm reception from the travelling fans when he was substituted in the closing stages.
“I was over the moon about that, absolutely buzzing,” Downing told TeessideLive after he left the pitch to chants of ‘Stewie Downing he’s one of our own.’
“To be honest I wasn't sure what sort of reception I would got from the Boro fans but whether it was good or bad I planned to applaud them anyway.”
Wigan dealt injury blow – Boro will now turn their attentions to Tuesday’s meeting with Wigan at the Riverside, following the Latcis’ 2-0 defeat to Leeds on Saturday.
Midfielder Josh Windass was a surprise omission from the matchday squad and it later emerged the 25-year-old had picked up an injury.
"Josh was missing with a grade two calf injury," said Wigan manager Paul Cook. "He'll be out for between two and three weeks, which is unfortunate for us.”