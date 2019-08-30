Middlesbrough FC news: Bristol City boss makes Boro prediction plus ex-defender made Oldham captain
Middlesbrough will hope to enter the international break on a high when they face Bristol City this weekend. Ahead of the game at Ashton Gate, we wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories:
Bristol City boss makes Boro prediction – In his pre-match press conference, Woodgate backed the Robins to finish in the play-offs this season.
City boss Lee Johnson was asked a similar question ahead of his side’s meeting with the Teessiders, and is also tipping Boro to be in the promotion hunt.
"They’ve got good decision makers and good players,” said Johnson. “The new manager has come in and tried to adapt the style and still retain the same qualities from the previous regime."
"I think Middlesbrough - for sure - are a side you expect to be up in and around the promotion hunt,"
Ex-Boro defender made captain – Former Boro centre-back David Wheater was made the new club captain of Oldham earlier this week.
The 32-year-old joined the League Two side on a one-year deal at the start of August after ending an eight-year spell at Bolton Wanderers.
Wheater wore the armband against Exeter City and Cambridge United last week, and it has since been confirmed he will carry on as skipper for the remainder of the campaign.
The defender told Oldham’s website: "It's an honour to be given the captaincy and as a senior professional I'll continue to give my all to the club and help my teammates as I have done since I joined."
Darren Randolph makes Republic of Ireland squad – It’s no surprise the Boro shot-stopper has been named in Mick McCarthy’s 25-man squad for the upcoming international fixtures.
The Green Army will face Switzerland in a Euro 2020 qualifier on September 5 before meeting Bulgaria in a friendly on September 10, with both games set to take place in Dublin.
Randolph has started all three of Ireland’s Euro qualifying games so far, helping his country take 10 points from a possible 12 and set the early pace in Group D.