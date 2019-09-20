Middlesbrough FC news: Cardiff City's selection dilemma plus Birmingham ticket details
Catch up with the latest Middlesbrough-related news in our daily round-up.
Cardiff’s selection dilemma – The Bluebirds could have first-choice goalkeeper Neil Etheridge available for Saturday’s home fixture against Boro.
Etheridge has been out with a hamstring tear since the opening day of the season but played 90 minutes for the club’s under-23 side in a 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.
His replacement, Alex Smithies, has impressed in recent weeks though, starting six of Cardiff’s seven league games so far this term.
Birmingham ticket details – Away Tickets for Boro’s Championship clash with Birmingham have now gone on sale to supporters with 70 or more priority points.
Jonathan Woodgate’s side will face the Blues at St Andrew’s on Friday, October 5 after the game was moved for TV purposes.
Boro have received 1,500 away seats for the match with tickets set to go on general sale on Monday, September 23.
Tickets for the fixture are priced at: £20 (adults), £15 (over-65s and 19-24s), £10 (15-18s), £1 (under-16s). Under-15s must be accompanied by an adult.
You can find more details by visiting the club’s website.
Under-23s prepare for quick turnaround – Boro’s under-23 side will face their second game in the space of five days when they take on West Ham at Bishop Auckland tonight.
Graeme Lee’s men won 3-2 at Sunderland on Monday and sit fourth in Premier League 2, Division 2, after five games.
The Hammers have won four of their five league games this season and also played on Monday night, winning 2-0 at home to West Brom.
Striker Anthony Scully scored both goals in that match and is feeling confident ahead of the trip North.
“It’s good to have these long trips because we’re all going up and spending time together as a team,” he said
“It’s a laugh - it’s always great being around with the lads, especially when you’re winning! We just want the games to keep on coming – hopefully it’ll be another win on Friday.”