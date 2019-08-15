Middlesbrough FC news: Celtic linked with ex-Boro defender plus Blackburn's injury blow
The games are coming thick and fast for Middlesbrough ahead of their trip to Blackburn this weekend. We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news ahead of the trip to Ewood Park.
Celtic linked with former defender – Boro fans may not be too familiar with Norwegian defender Birger Meling who was released by the club in 2014.
Since then, the full-back, 24, has returned to his homeland to play for native champions Rosenborg and was even linked with a return to the Riverside a year ago.
And now reports in Scotland, via the Scottish Sun, have claimed Meling is a ‘serious option’ for SPL champions Celtic, who are looking for a replacement following Kieran Tierney’s move to Arsenal.
Meling was released by Boro alongside Frazer Richardson, Stuart Parnaby, Jayson Leutwiler, Lewis Sirrell, Jake Fowler, Cameron Park and Matthew Waters five years ago.
Blackburn’s injury blow – Boro will make the trip to Ewood Park on Saturday and Rovers could be without a couple of key players for the clash.
Centre-back Darragh Lenihan is a doubt with a knee injury while fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is on loan from Manchester City, could also miss the game.
Meanwhile Rovers skipper Elliott Bennett picked up a knock during the weekend’s defeat to Fulham, yet manager Tony Mowbray hopes the full-back will be fit.
“Bennett has a knock. He’s been walking around with ice on but he is a warrior and could have half his leg hanging off and he would still be wanting to play,” said Mowbray.
“The only concern at the moment is Tosin. He has picked up a little knock.”
‘I’ll never forget that moment’ says Crewe stopper – Making his first start for 12 months, Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards was the penalty hero on Tuesday night.
The 25-year-old saved Marcus Browne’s penalty to seal Boro’s Carabao Cup exit and said it was the best moment of his career so far.
"We loved it. The boys were great, we have a great set of lads,” said Richards. “It was surreal, you see these things on telly but this was my first one. I’ll never forget that moment, it was a great feeling."