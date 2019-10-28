Middlesbrough FC news.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side slipped into the Championship relegation zone following a goalless draw against 10-man Fulham at the Riverside and are now the lowest scorers in the division.

When asked about Boro on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, Ashton said: “It’s three goals in the last seven games and it’s such a worry for Woodgate.

“Some of the performances have actually been OK but they just can’t put the ball in the back of the net. At the end of the day, two wins in 14 isn’t good enough.

“The excitement from early on in the season, scoring goals, has gone and it’s looking like a real struggle for them.”

Wing staying positive

Boro midfielder Lewis Wing says the squad are staying positive despite their lack of goals and seven-match winless run.

“I feel like the win will come soon, its coming, but there is a feeling we didn’t take that chance,” said Wing after the Fulham draw. “We didn’t move the ball quick enough. We are all disappointed. We are still upbeat and have to trust the process.

“We have to move the ball quicker, we made it easier for them because they were sat in. We need to break teams down, create them chances.

“The chances have been there since the West Brom game, they aren’t dropping. We just need one to go in and that changes everything for us.

“We will go and work harder next week and prepare to win a game at Derby.”

Youngsters prepare for Newcastle clash

Boro’s under-23 side face a trip to Newcastle tonight in Premier League 2, Division 2 (7pm kick-off).

Graeme Lee’s side have recorded back-to-back wins following victories over Fulham and Reading in recent weeks.

The Teessiders sit fourth in the table ahead of the match while Newcastle are down in tenth after eight games.