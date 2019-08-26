Middlesbrough FC news: EFL pundits deliver penalty verdict plus Bristol City dealt injury blow
There were plenty of talking points following Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw with Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon. At the start of a new week, we wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories you may have missed over the weekend.
EFL pundits deliver penalty verdict – Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate claimed his side should have been awarded two ‘blatant’ penalties against the Lions – and, it has to be said, it’s hard to disagree.
When reviewing the first incident on the EFL’s highlights show, when Britt Assombalonga’s header hit Mahlon Romeo’s raised arm, pundit Colin Murray said: “I think there’s a chance Boro haven’t got four penalties already this season they should have, this one’s a stone-waller.”
Studio guest Michael Brown agreed: “How he’s not given it, the defender puts his arm up, why is he even doing that.”
Boro had another penalty appeal in the closing stages when Marvin Johnson’s shot was blocked on the line by Millwall’s Jake Cooper.
On the second decision, Murray added: ”That one is much more difficult, Woodgate will say it was a penalty, (Neil) Harris might say different, no matter how many times we slow that down people in our team said ‘is that his hip,’ I think it’s the arm.”
Bristol City’s injury blow – Next up for the Teessiders is a trip to Ashton Gate to face a high-flying Robins side who have won their last three league games.
City will have to cope without former Boro defender Tomas Kalas, though, after the Czech defender was stretchered off with a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 3-1 win at Hull.
Bristol were already missing several first-team players with Jay Dasilva, Adam Nagy, Bailey Wright and Korey Smith all sidelined.
Boro youngsters beaten by Manchester City – Following an action-packed 3-3 draw with Newcastle in their opening match of the season, Boro’s under-18 side were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City over the weekend.
Josh Coburn opened the scoring for Boro before City responded to claim the victory.
Next up for Mark Tinkler's side is a trip to Derby on Saturday August 31.