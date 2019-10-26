Ray Parlour joined Middlesbrough from Arsenal in 2004.

Parlour, who joined Boro from Arsenal in 2004 and spent three years at the Riverside, was recently a guest on TalkSport, when he discussed a club punishment for receiving red cards.

“I remember getting fined for making two tackles for Middlesbrough in midfield,” recalled Parlour. “I was playing really well at the time, just a little bit late because at 32, 33, the timing wasn’t always there.

“I remember getting my wage packet and I was 25 per cent short for a week’s wages, I was like what’s going on here?

“I went to see Steve McClaren and said ‘boss are you having a laugh or what? I’ve genuinely gone for two tackles.’

“He said ‘Ray that’s the rules of the club’ so I said ‘I’m never making another tackle ever’, if it’s for decent or kicking the ball away I’ll agree.”

Fulham boss sends warning – Back to the present day, and Fulham boss Scott Parker is hoping his side can record their third straight Championship win in today’s meeting with Boro.

The Cottagers have scored 23 goals in the league this season, only West Brom (24) have netted more, and Parker wants his side to attack from the off against the struggling Teessiders.

“We need to come out of the blocks all blazing, get on the front foot, make a real go of it and try to get our noses in front,” said the Fulham boss.

“Obviously if you’re a team which has been struggling for results it’s always difficult.”

Another Boro injury – A lot was made of the injury to first-choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph earlier this week, who is now set to miss two to four weeks with a thigh problem.

Due to his lack of football at the Riverside, less has understandably been said about towering frontman Rudy Gestede, who has played just 17 minutes of Championship football this campaign.