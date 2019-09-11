Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Arsenal man reflects on Boro spell as George Saville discusses frustrating run
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Ray Parlour will return to Teesside for a special nostalgia night at the Riverside Stadium this Sunday.
Parlour, 46, signed for Boro from Arsenal in 2004 and was part of the squad which reached the Uefa Cup final two seasons later.
To remember that run, Boro will be hosting an event named ‘A Small Town In Europe... 15 Years On’ where Parlour will be joined by Franck Queuedrue, Tony McMahon, Stuart Parnaby, James Morrison and Stewart Downing.
And, after making 60 appearances for the Teessiders, Parlour is looking forward to catching up with his old team-mates.
"I’ve got so much time for Middlesbrough," Parlour told the club’s website.
"I looked at the team and where they were trying to go, there was some excellent players in the team at the time and it was a great time for the club.
"I think we got to our record position of seventh in the Premier League, got to the Uefa Cup final, which was a massive thing for Middlesbrough Football Club, and I was very honoured to be involved in that very successful era for Middlesbrough.”
More details about the event can be found on the Boro’s club website.
Frustrating start for Saville – Meanwhile, Boro midfielder George Saville is hoping to make up for his frustrating start to this season.
The Northern Ireland international has started just one game in the Championship this term but remains motivated to get back in the side.
“I haven't been starting as much as I want and it's obviously frustrating for any player if you are not starting,” Saville told Teesside Live.
“But I'll keep training hard and hopefully I will get a chance and a run in the team.”
Cardiff ticket update – Finally, tickets for Boro’s trip to Cardiff on Saturday, September 21 have now gone on general sale.
The Teessiders received an initial allocation of 1,500 tickets, with a further allocation available subject to sales.
Prices for the game are as follows:
Adult: £17
Over-60: £14
16-21: £9Under 16: £7