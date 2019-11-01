Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole hopes to get into management.

The 31-year-old left the Black Cats last season, after 10 years on Wearside, to join top flight Dutch side VVV-Venlo.

And while Cattermole is enjoying his new challenge in the Eredivise, the midfielder is seriously considering his next move.

“It’s something I’m interested in, but it’s a difficult job,” Cattermole told Football Oranje when asked about the possibility of management.

“That [a return to England] is obviously going to be the goal. That’s going to be the target, to hopefully to do that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At what level, I’m not sure, but I’m definitely going to do my coaching badges and I’m already studying the game. I have been for a number of years. I’m looking at what the coaches say here. Any sessions I like, I write them down and that’s why I’m here really – to learn.”

Keogh situation won’t be a distraction

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu says the 'very complicated' Richard Keogh situation hasn’t impacted preparations ahead Saturday’s meeting with Middlesbrough.

Boro will travel to Pride Park following the sacking of Rams captain Keogh for gross misconduct.

The 33-year-old has been ruled out for at least a year with a serious knee injury, which he suffered following an ‘alcohol-related incident’ which saw Rams' team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett convicted for drink-driving.

When asked about the situation ahead of Saturday’s game, Cocu said: “I think for everybody it is a difficult, and hard situation, of course.”

“But still we have to prepare and show we are professionals, to focus on the game against Middlesbrough.”

Holloway backs Woodgate and Cocu

Finally, former Blackpool and Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway has backed both Woodgate and Cocu, despite their difficult starts to the campaign.

“Derby vs Middlesbrough is a massive game on Saturday, and it's impossible to call it really,” said Holloway in his column in the Mirror.