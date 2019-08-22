Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Boro men on target for Nottingham Forest and QPR plus Millwall's injury blow
Following Tuesday night’s victory over Wigan Athletic, Middlesbrough must now turn their attention to this weekend’s home clash against Millwall at the Riverside. In the build-up to Saturday’s meeting with the Lions, we wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories.
Millwall dealt injury blow – The Lions will make the trip to the Riverside on Saturday but will have to cope without winger Jiri Skalak on Teesside.
The Czech Republic international, 27, had to be substituted in the first half of Millwall’s 4-0 defeat at Fulham on Wednesday night after sustaining ligament damage.
Skalak was making his first Championship start of the season in place of the suspended Jed Wallace, who received a straight red card against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
When asked about Skalak after the match, Millwall boss Neil Harris said: “It’s not going to be great news. He’s had the shot in the first half and has been caught with a tackle, and it looks like ligament damage. We’ll see how he goes, but he won’t be involved on Saturday.”
Ex-Boro men on target – There was plenty going on in the Championship on Wednesday night as seven second tier games took place.
Former Boro winger Albert Adomah rescued a point for Nottingham Forest after scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw at Charlton.
Elsewhere, Jordan Hugill was on target for QPR but couldn’t prevent his side losing 3-1 at home to high-flying Swansea.
Stewart Downing also impressed during Blackburn’s 1-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday, assisting the only goal of the game when defender Derrick Williams headed home.
Youngsters learn Premier League Cup opponents – Boro’s under-18 team have been drawn against Aston Villa, Derby County and Reading in the group stages of the Premier League Cup.
Mark Tinkler's side reached the final of the competition last year, before losing 1-0 to Manchester City at the Riverside.
Boro’s first match, against Villa, will take place on Saturday, September 28, before the game against Derby on Saturday, October 26 and Reading on Saturday, November 23.