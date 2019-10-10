Gaizka Mendieta played for Middlesbrough between 2003 and 2008.

Before moving to the Riverside, initially on loan, in 2003, the former Spanish international, 45, made a name for himself while representing the likes of Valencia, Lazio and Barcelona.

But, after hanging up his boots in 2008, Mendieta is now enjoying life as a DJ, while also working as a pundit for Spanish TV.

And the Bilbao-born midfielder will make a return to England later this month, when he is set to appear as a guest DJ at The Shacklewell Arms in London.

On Saturday October 19, Mendieta will be playing a mix of indiepop, post-punk, new wave and sixties music at the music venue.

McNair ready for Dutch test – On a more serious note, Boro midfielder Paddy McNair is preparing for Northern Ireland’s pivotal Euro 2020 qualifier in Holland tonight.

The Green and White Army sit second in Group C after five games and are three points ahead of the Dutch having played one game more.

Still, McNair, who has been a regular for Michael O'Neill side during the campaign, is well aware of the huge challenge ahead.

“At times in the game we’re going to have to sit in and Holland are going to have a lot of the ball but at the same time, we’re not going to sit back the whole 90 minutes; we’re going to look to win the game,” said McNair.

The Boro midfielder will also come up against his former Manchester United team-mate Memphis Depay, who is now impressing for French side Lyon

When asked about Depay, McNair added: “He’s a very talented lad and when I left (United), I had no doubt he’d go on to do really well.

“Hopefully he doesn’t show it so much on Thursday night.”

Tony McMahon back at Boro – Finally, former Boro defender Tony McMahon has been back at Rockliffe to help out with training during the international break.

The 33-year-old is considering his options after his contract at Oxford expired in the summer.