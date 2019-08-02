Middlesbrough FC news: Jamal Lowe reveals why he joined Wigan as Luton boss issues rallying cry
Middlesbrough are preparing for their Championship opener at Luton tonight while there are just six days to go until the end of the transfer window. We take a look at some of the latest Boro-related news stories ahead of the game at Kenilworth Road.
Jamal Lowe complete Wigan switch – The 25-year-old wideman has been the subject of constant speculation this summer after scoring 17 goals in all competitions for Portsmouth last season.
Boro were one of the Championship clubs linked with Lowe, along with Leeds and Millwall, though it remains unclear if the Teessiders enquired about the player.
The saga has finally come to an end, though, after the winger signed a three-year deal with Wigan on Thursday, where he’ll play under his former manager Paul Cook.
"There was some relief when the pen hit the paper and also excitement because it's a great opportunity to play in the Championship under a manager who has shown his faith in me before,” Lowe told Wigan’s website.
"To play for a manager who has so much faith in me and has shown that in the past is a huge factor in my move.”
Home advantage can play a big part says Luton boss – Jonathan Woodgate won’t be the only one making his managerial debut tonight, with Luton boss Graeme Jones set to take charge of his first game with the Hatters.
Luton are expecting a sell-out crowd at Kenilworth Road and Jones is hoping to create a hostile atmosphere for the Teessiders.
“I was at the Riverside on Sunday for the game against St-Etienne and it’s a very, very different environment to Kenilworth Road,” said Jones.
“There will be anticipation from our supporters, it will be as full as we can get it so we need to make it as intimidating atmosphere as we possibly can.”
Young striker out for six weeks – Boro forward Mitchell Curry, 20, was sent out on loan to Scottish Championship Inverness Caledonian Thistle earlier this summer but is now set for a spell on the sidelines.
Curry will be out for at least six weeks after sustaining an ankle ligament injury against Dundee and is set to return to Boro for treatment.