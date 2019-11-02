Middlesbrough have scored just 11 goals in the Championship this season ahead of Saturday's trip to Derby.

Boro are the lowest scorers in the Championship while the club’s strikers are visibly low on confidence following a difficult start to the campaign.

One man who rarely endued a barren spell was former Tottenham and Liverpool frontman Keane, who joined Woodgate at the Riverside in the summer.

“Robbie’s working as hard as he can on the training pitches,” said Woodgate when asked about his assistant’s influence.

“There’s not many more shooting sessions we can do. I truly believe it will come for us. If you keep working and putting the hours in, it will change.

“But it’s not just the strikers. Daniel Ayala, Paddy McNair, George Saville, if they get in front of goal, can they score? It’s not just about the strikers.

“He (Keane) has been a top striker in the Premier League, scored more than 100 goals, he’ll know how they feel.”

Derby skipper on Boro’s problem

Ahead of today’s Championship meeting between Middlesbrough and Derby, Rams skipper Curtis Davies has been discussing the Teessiders’ recent form.

Davies told Derby’s official website: “I know from what you read Middlesbrough fans were despondent with the way Tony Pulis used to do things. He’s more of a solid manager – keep the clean sheet first and try and nick a goal.

“I think Woodgate went in to try and change it a little bit too early. I think sometimes the mentality going from one extreme to the other it’s tough to take, even if you do have a full pre-season.

“I think they’re trying to slowly find exactly where they are and what their balance is.”

Leeds ticket details

Finally, tickets for Boro’s trip to Leeds United will go on sale next week.

The Teessiders have received an initial allocation of 2,659 tickets for the game at Elland Road on Saturday, November 30 (3pm kick-off).

Tickets will go on sale to supporters with 70 Priority Points or more at 6pm on Thursday, November 7.