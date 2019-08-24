Middlesbrough FC news: Jonathan Woodgate discusses Riverside attendances as coach joins from Leeds United
It’s been another busy week at Middlesbrough ahead of Saturday’s Riverside meeting with Millwall. In the build-up to the game against the Lions, we wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories.
‘It’s our job to get fans to the Riverside’ says Jonathan Woodgate – During Friday’s pre-match press conference, Boro’s head coach was asked about the club’s attendances at the Riverside, after a crowd of 18,649 watched Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Wigan.
All Championship games can now be watched live on Sky Sports’ red button service, yet Woodgate understands the challenges fans face.
“I think that's the red button isn't it?,” said Woodgate when asked about Boro’s midweek attendance. “The red button is killing the game, it's killing attendances at the football clubs, it's killing it. But then you can look on the other hand, what's cheaper?
“Middlesbrough hasn't got all the resources and people find it hard to come from work and I totally understand that. Like I said before in previous press conferences our job to try and get these fans in the stadium.
“But the red button – you can watch the game on telly in your armchair.”
Ex-Leeds United coach joins youth set-up – Boro have appointed a new under-23s assistant lead coach in the shape of 39-year-old Danny Schofield.
Schofield, who made almost 300 appearances for Huddersfield as a player, has joined the club from Leeds United, where he oversaw the same role.
Earlier this summer Graeme Lee stepped up to the lead coach’s role of Boro’s under-23s side.
Boro youngsters claim Swansea win – Schofield was in the dug-out on Friday afternoon as Boro’s under-23 side beat Swansea 3-2 at Rockliffe.
Two goals from new signing Sam Folarin, as well as a Ben Liddle penalty, put Boro 3-0 up in the first half before the Swans threatened a late fightback.
Defender Nathan Wood and striker Stephen Walker also featured for the Teessiders.
Boro have now won two of their three league games in Premier League 2, Division 2, this season following a 1-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this month.