Middlesbrough FC news: Jonathan Woodgate drops selection hint ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Crewe
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate hopes captain George Friend will be available for tonight’s Carabao Cup meeting with Crewe at the Riverside.
The 31-year-old defender has missed Boro’s opening two fixtures with an injury he sustained last season but has been training for a couple of weeks.
Woodgate is also expected to hand starts to the club’s new outfield signings, Marcus Browne, Marc Bola and Anfernee Dijksteel, against the League Two side.
When asked about Friend following Saturday’s defeat to Brentford, Woodgate said: “George trained again today, he will hopefully be playing on Tuesday maybe. Let's see.”
On the new arrivals, Woodgate added: “They will play in that game, I need to look at them. They will put pressure on the players who played today.”
Crewe recorded their first win of the season away at Oldham on Saturday following two goals from 35-year-old striker Chris Porter.
David Artell’s side will play four more matches in August after their trip to Teesside, but the Crewe boss insists he won’t rest players.
"It would be foolish of anyone to think we can go to a Championship team, field a weakened team, and expect to get anything,” said Artell.
"They are two leagues higher than us. It's a bit like saying someone from the Conference North could come to us with a second string and expect to get a result. I don't think so!
"That's the thought process. We have to make sure we go there, give a good account of ourselves and try to win the game.”