Middlesbrough FC news: Paul Gascoigne opens up on Rangers regret plus Bristol City suffer injury blow
Ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Bristol City this weekend, we wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories.
Paul Gascoigne’s big regret – The former England star joined Boro from Rangers in 1998, at a time when the Scottish giants had won nine consecutive league titles.
Rangers went on to lose the league to arch rivals Celtic that year, and Gascoigne has admitted he still thinks about the decision.
“I remember driving to Middlesbrough to sign for them - and I stopped halfway and cried my eyes out,” Gascoigne told the Daily Mail.
“I still have a lump in my throat thinking about it. David Murray phoned and told me to turn the car round and come back.
“But I had promised Bryan Robson I would head there. It's a massive regret. I always think that had I stayed, would we have won 10-In-A-Row?”
Bristol City’s injury blow – The Robins have plenty of injury concerns ahead of their meeting with Boro, especially at the back.
City were already without defenders Jay Dasilva and Bailey Wright, as well as midfielder Korey Smith, ahead of last weekend’s 3-1 win at Hull, and will also have to cope without former Boro centre-back Tomas Kalas this weekend.
The Czech international looks set to be sidelined for between four to six weeks after suffering a hamstring tear against Hull, yet manager Lee Johnson believes his side can manage.
The Robins boss said: "It feels like we've got some key players out with Bailey and Korey and Kalas particularly in that centre-half area of the pitch, but we're alright.”
Neil Harris and Slaven Bilic charged by FA – Millwall boss Harris was shown a red card after a touchline altercation with Boro coach Leo Percovich during last weekend’s 1-1 draw at the Riverside.
Both Harris and his opposite number Jonathan Woodgate thought the decision was harsh, yet the Lions boss has since been charged by the FA.
West Brom boss Bilic was also dismissed last Saturday during the Baggies 1-1 draw at Derby and faces the same punishment.
Both could get touchline bans if found guilty and have until Friday, August 30 to reply.