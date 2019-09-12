Reading boss Jose Gomes, has seen his side take seven points from their opening six Championship games this season.

Goals from Lewis Wing and Britt Assombalonga secured a 2-1 win for Tony Pulis’ Boro side when the two clubs last faced each other in the Championship five months ago.

A lot has changed on Teesside since then and, ahead of Saturday’s meeting, Gomes highlighted Boro’s attacking qualities, in particular forwards Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

“We must expect a tough game,” said Gomes in his pre-match press conference. “They try to play more but they don't have any problems giving long balls or putting crosses in so we must be ready for it.

"We'll be expecting them to start the game very strong. They have a strong dynamic in the middle, four players who can shoot very well from outside the box, Fletcher and Assombalonga can get in behind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know how they play and know what we must do but the most important thing is we are ready to take the challenge."

Paddy McNair opens up on last season’s struggles – One player who has certainly improved under new Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate is midfielder Paddy McNair.

The Northern Ireland international hardly featured for the Teessiders last season and was often deployed in defence under Pulis.

Since then McNair has impressed in his favoured central midfield role and has recently commented on last season’s struggles.

“Last year we had such a boring style of play, we were so negative,” McNair told Gazette Live. “Now we are playing positive again so I think there is always a bit of a transition. It's going to take a few games to play that way but everyone is enjoying it and we are all looking forward to the games ahead.

“I'm really enjoying it, the style of football we are playing compared to last year's is completely different. Everyone is enjoying so that's the main thing.