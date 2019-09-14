Defender Omar Richards has started every league game for Reading this season.

The young left-back, 21, has become a regular starter for the Royals this season and has been selected in all six Championship games so far.

Jose Gomes’ side sit a point ahead of Boro in the league table on seven points and, despite a 2-0 defeat to Charlton last time out, Richards is confident they can get back to winning ways.

"It’s been great – we’ve made a decent start and we want to pick up more points," Richards told Reading’s club website. "Personally I feel like I’ve got off to a good start. We want to take that into the next game.

"I expect it to be a physical game. We want to get off to a fast start, and get straight at them – and hopefully get three points at the end."

Stewart Downing reveals Spurs affinity – The Boro-born winger, now at Blackburn, went on to make over 400 appearances for his hometown club but has also revealed he had a soft spot for Tottenham.

During an interview with the Rovers website, Downing was asked which team he supported growing up, to which he replied: “Middlesbrough. And I used to have an affinity for Tottenham Hotspur.

“I don’t know why, I think it was the kit. My mam used to get me the kit. I think it was when Jurgen Klinsmann was playing, that type of era. I remember the yellow Holsten kit. Don’t ask me why! But Middlesbrough was the team I supported.”

Birmingham ticket details announced – Finally, tickets for Middlesbrough’s trip to Birmingham will go on sale next week.

Boro will face the Blues at St Andrew’s on Friday, October 4 (7:45pm kick-off) and have been given an initial allocation of 1,500 away tickets.

Tickets will go on sale to supporters with 70 Priority Points or more on Thursday, September 19 at 6pm online. Telephone bookings will be available from 9am on Friday, September 20.

Further details will be announced subject to availability, with prices as follows:

Adults – £20.00

Over-65/19-24 – £15

16-18 - £10.00