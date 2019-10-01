Tony Pulis left Middlesbrough after 18 months in charge earlier this year.

Pulis, who says he’s turned down multiple offers in recent months, remains out of work after his contract at Middlesbrough expired in May.

And it’s now been claimed, via a report in the Sun, the 61-year-old could return to Staffordshire if the Potters sack under-fire boss Nathan Jones.

Jones only took charge of Stoke in January but has recorded just four wins from 33 games in charge.

Pulis previously managed Stoke between 2006 and 2013 and helped establish the club as a Premier League outfit.

Neil expecting Boro response – Back at Boro, Jonathan Woodgate's side are preparing to host high-flying Preston North End at the Riverside tonight.

The Teessiders were beaten 4-1 by Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, yet North End boss Alex Neil isn’t taking anything for granted.

“We need to focus on ourselves more than anything for this game,” said Neil when asked about Boro. “They will be looking for a reaction after their result at the weekend but we just need to focus on what we are going to try and do.”

Reach discusses Garry Monk impact – Former Boro winger Adam Reach netted his first league goal of the season for Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday’s game against the Teessiders.

The 26-year-old has started all three Championship games under new Owls boss Garry Monk and has praised the manager’s meticulous approach.

“You’ve got to live in the moment and enjoy your win, but we’re back in tomorrow at 10am,” Reach told the Athletic after the Boro win.

“We could easily have been given the day off, but the manager doesn’t do that. He wants us to go back through the clips of the Middlesbrough game, get our recovery right and move straight on to our preparations for Hull.