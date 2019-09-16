Jonathan Woodgate worked under Tony Pulis as a first-team coach at Middlesbrough last season.

The 61-year-old Welshman left Boro at the end of last season after missing out on a Championship play-off spot by a single point, but says he departed on good terms.

Woodgate, who has previously praised his predecessor, worked under Pulis as a first-team coach last season and gained valuable experience before stepping up to the lead role.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Goals on Sunday, Pulis was asked about Boro and the change of management: "The club needs stability and someone who is given a fair run,” he said. “Fingers crossed we might have a good up and coming young manager in Jonathan Woodgate.

"The most important thing is for him to believe his own eyes. They have to put themselves back in a position where they can be competitive first before pushing on."

He added: "The football club was great. They have great people. I always talk about building a football club like a family. They are wonderful people and I enjoyed it.

“Their chairman is a local lad and I enjoyed it with him and the club. The second year was disappointing. If we had got to the play-offs, we would have had a good a chance as anyone to make the Premier League.”

EFL pundits deliver Reading verdict – Meanwhile, Boro’s 1-0 win over Reading at the Riverside was discussed on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest.

Presenter Colin Murray was joined by former Bolton boss Phil Parkinson and asked: “The first game of the season under Woodgate was so open, now it’s four without defeat. Two wins, two draws, 1-0s. Is he finding a bit of managerial nous?

Parkinson replied: “Yeah that first game Luton away was 3-3, a very open game, probably too open for Jonathan’s liking and now slowly but surely he’s getting there.