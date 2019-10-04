Middlesbrough FC news: Two ex-Boro managers see Millwall odds drift plus Leeds United date confirmed
Former Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis appears unlikely to take over at Millwall despite appearing as one of the early front runners with the bookies.
Plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy following Neil Harris’ departure on Thursday night, with the Lions sitting 18th in the Championship after 10 games.
Pulis was one of the early favourites with bookmakers SkyBet, yet the Welshman’s odds drifted to 16/1 on Friday.
In that time, Millwall’s caretaker boss Adam Barrett has become the clear favourite and can now be backed at 5/2.
Another former Boro manager, Aitor Karanka, has also seen his odds lengthen from 16/1 to 25/1 since Harris’ exit.
Hull fixture to be televised – Back at Boro, the Teessiders’ home game against Hull next month has been rearranged.
Jonathan Woodgate’s side will now face the Tigers at the Riverside on Sunday, November 24 (12pm kick-off), after the game was selected to be shown on Sky Sports.
Sky have confirmed which fixtures will be televised up until December 2, meaning Boro’s trip to Leeds, which has been moved for TV purposes two years in a row, won’t be shown and will be played on Saturday, November 30.
International latest – Finally, Boro youngsters Marcus Tavernier and Nathan Wood have been called-up for England under-20s and under-18s respectively.
Northern Ireland duo Paddy McNair and George Saville will also be in action during the upcoming international break after being included in Michael O'Neill’s 25-man squad.