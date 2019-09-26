Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Ex-Aston Villa and Rangers man reveals why he turned down Middlesbrough
Former Aston Villa and Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has claimed he had conversations about joining Middlesbrough in the summer.
The 34-year-old is a free agent after leaving Villa Park at the end of last season, which inevitably led to speculation about his future.
Yet Hutton, who helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League in May, says the reported interest from Boro was genuine.
The Teessiders were looking to bolster their options at right-back before the arrival of Anfernee Dijksteel from Charlton, and Hutton could have added more competition and experience.
When asked about his summer offers, Hutton told Football Insider: “I don’t really like saying because I don’t want to be like putting people in bad positions but the problem was it was far away.
“For instance I had really good phone calls with Middlesbrough, obviously I know Robbie Keane and Jonathan Woodgate very well.
“It was a difficult one for me because I’d love to give them everything because I know them so well and I know how good they’ll be but just family-wise it would be difficult from where it is.
“It was a shame but sometimes you have to make a decision which is tough and that was a tough one for me, I think overall that was best for me.”
The report also claims that Hutton, who made over 200 appearances for Villa and won 50 caps for Scotland, is now considering retirement to spend more time with his Midlands-based family.