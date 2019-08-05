Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro and Leeds United linked with Tottenham man as striker reports resurface
The summer transfer window will slam shut later this week, with Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate still confident the club will make more new signings before Thursday’s deadline. Here are the latest rumours which have been circling the web.
Championship clubs battling for Tottenham defender – The Teessiders still appear short at centre-back following the departure of Aden Flint to Cardiff earlier this summer.
One name which has cropped up in the last 24 hours is that of Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 21, who has been linked with a host of Championship clubs.
According to TeamTalk, Leeds, Fulham, West Brom, Derby, Bristol City, Boro, Luton and Barnsley are all interested in the USA international, who made 30 Championship appearances after signing for Swansea on a season-long loan last term.
Carter-Vickers came through the youth ranks at Spurs but has made just four senior appearances for the club.
Boro make move for Peterborough frontman – TeamTalk have also reported that Boro are interested in Peterborough striker Ivan Toney – despite Posh owner Darragh Macanthony saying he’s ‘not for sale.’
The report claims Boro have made an approach for the former Newcastle frontman, 23, who scored 16 goals in League One last season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Toney also scored in Posh’s opening fixture of the new campaign in a 3-1 defeat to Fleetwood on Saturday.
Last week, Macanthony was asked on Twitter if the club had received any offers for the striker, to which he replied: “7 bids from 3 different champ clubs. 4 from one club. Promotion for us and Ivan is our only priority.”
Striker reports resurface – This isn’t the first time Boro have been linked with a move for Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey.
Whether the latest claims are genuine or just old rumours resurfacing remains to be seen, yet Turkish website Sporx are reporting that Boro have made a second bid for the Swiss frontman.
Leeds have also been credited with interest in the last few months after it was said Fenerbahce want to offload the 25-year-old frontman.
Frey scored just three goals in 14 league appearances for the Turkish club last term.