Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro linked with two attacking players as Marcus Tavernier attracts more interest
Middlesbrough have less than 48 hours to complete their transfer business this summer and there are still plenty of areas which need addressing. With Thursday’s 5pm deadline looming, here are the latest rumours circling the web:
Boro poised to make winger offer – Despite the signing of Marcus Browne from West Ham earlier this summer, the Teessiders still look short of options in wide areas.
One player who could be available is Fleetwood winger Wes Burns, with Football Insider reporting that Boro are preparing to make a bid for the 24-year-old.
The report claims Fleetwood are ready to offer the Welshman to a Championship club and that Boro have set their sights on the player.
Burns scored seven goals and provided three assists for the Cod Army in League One last season.
Charlton striker a late target – Football Insider have also claimed that Boro areconsidering a late move for Charlton striker Lyle Taylor.
The 29-year-old frontman, who scored 21 goals for the Addicks in League One last term, appeared to be on his way to Brentford following the departure of Bees striker Neal Maupay to Brighton.
Yet according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Boro could hijack Brentford’s £3million offer for the forward.
Taylor is already off the mark this campaign after scoring in Charlton’s 2-1 win at Blackburn on the opening day.
Barnsley set to make third bid for Marcus Tavernier – Woodgate has made it clear he wants to keep and promote the club’s young prospects this season.
Despite not featuring at Luton last week, that surely includes 20-year-old wideman Tavernier, who was handed the No 7 shirt at Boro last week.
Yet according to TeamTalk, Championship newcomers Barnsley have seen a second bid rejected for the winger who scored three goals in 20 Championship appearances last season.
The report claims that Barnsley are preparing to make a third bid for Tavernier before Thursday’s 5pm deadline, though Boro are reluctant to sell and are in talks over a new long-term deal with the player.