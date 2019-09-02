Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Celtic forward responds to reported interest from Boro and Leeds United
Middlesbrough were linked with a late move for Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi last month, yet the Norwegian international says he made the ‘right choice’ joining Scottish giants Celtic on loan.
Whether the Teessiders were actually interested in the 25-year-old, who signed for the Saints for last summer, remains doubtful, despite reports in Norway claiming Boro had made a 'concrete offer'.
Leeds were also liked with Elyounoussi, who says there was other interest before he completed a move to Celtic Park.
“I don’t want to talk about any other clubs but I was happy when it got done,” the forward told the Scottish Sun.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“There were other clubs in for me, but I felt like Celtic was the right choice. The club, size of club and the way they play football too.
“They play attacking, aggressive football. I watched games and I just liked it instantly and wanted to be a part of it.