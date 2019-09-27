Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Ex-Chelsea man discusses reported interest from Boro, Aston Villa and Sheffield United
Reported Middlesbrough transfer target Todd Kane has confirmed he had discussions with other clubs before joining QPR in the summer.
The former Chelsea right-back, 26, became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract at Chelsea expired.
That inevitably lead to speculation about the defender’s future, with Boro, Derby, Sheffield United and Aston Villa all reportedly interested.
Yet Kane, who made 39 Championship appearances during a loan spell at Hull last season, says his decision was an easy one after speaking to QPR manager Mark Warburton.
“It was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever had to make in football,” Kane told TalkSport. “I got a call off Mark one day out of the blue.
“He made me feel wanted straight away and asked if we could arrange to meet as soon as possible. For a manager to do that goes a long way – you don’t forget those things.
“It’s normally always a director or an agent dictating everything in terms of initial meetings, so it was refreshing – especially being a free agent at the time – to have a manager contact me.
“By doing that he showed me just how much he wanted me at this football club.”
“I had meetings with managers at other clubs, but I just felt that something else would be out there by biding my time.
“Yes, there was Premier League interest too, but it was about what club was the right fit for me at this stage of my career.”