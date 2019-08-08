Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Latest reports on Mohamed Elyounoussi and Nahki Wells
Middlesbrough look set to miss out on Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi and Burnley striker Nahki Wells.
Reports earlier today claimed Boro made a ‘concrete offer’ for Elyounoussi, 25, who joined the Saints for a reported £16million last summer.
Yet according to European football reporter Arilas Ould-Saada who broke the story, the Norwegian international isn’t interested in the move after Boro made a loan bid for him.
The validity of the original claim remains doubtful, given Boro’s wage restrictions and aim to promote the club’s younger players.
It comes following claims Boro tried to sign Burnley striker Wells on loan, amid interest from several other Championship clubs.
QPR always appeared to be in pole position, though, following the forward’s loan spell at Loftus Road last season.
And according to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, the striker is set to re-sign for QPR after scoring seven goals in 40 Championship appearances for the club.