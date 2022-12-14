The January transfer window is open soon and Middlesbrough have the chance to strengthen their squad.

However, the winter window is notoriously difficult to complete business with clubs reluctant to lose players midway through the season.

One way around the difficulties of the market could be to sign players that are currently unattached to a club or target players who will see their current deals expire in the summer.

The latter one is usually the way clubs go in January, eyeing ways to get cut price deals for players that sides don’t want to lose on a free transfer in just a few months time.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at 12 players that, according to Transfermarkt, are either currently a free agent or will be one in the summer if they do not extend their new deal.

1. Sergi Canos - contract expiring Canos has found game time at Brentford limited this season but has proven his Championship credentials with both the Bees and Norwich City. The 25 year old is a useful option on both wings and would add experience to the Boro squad.

2. Jose Izquierdo - free agent Izquierdo showed his quality during his early seasons at the Amex Stadium - but fell out of favour under Graham Potter. A tricky winger, Izquierdo is someone that will get fans off their seats.

3. Lyle Taylor - contract expiring Taylor was prolific during his time with Charlton Athletic, form that earned him a move to his current club Nottingham Forest. However, the striker, who averages a goal every four games in the second-tier of English football, has yet to feature under Steve Cooper in the Premier League.

4. Tom Carroll - free agent Carroll most recently played for Ipswich Town in League One before being released this summer. Spells at Swansea City, QPR and Aston Villa mean Carroll has a wealth of Championship experience he could add to Middlesbrough's midfield.