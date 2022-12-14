12 players Middlesbrough could sign on free transfers or ‘cut price’ January fee - including Leeds United and Norwich City players: photo gallery
The January transfer window is open soon and Middlesbrough have the chance to strengthen their squad.
However, the winter window is notoriously difficult to complete business with clubs reluctant to lose players midway through the season.
One way around the difficulties of the market could be to sign players that are currently unattached to a club or target players who will see their current deals expire in the summer.
The latter one is usually the way clubs go in January, eyeing ways to get cut price deals for players that sides don’t want to lose on a free transfer in just a few months time.
With that in mind, here, we take a look at 12 players that, according to Transfermarkt, are either currently a free agent or will be one in the summer if they do not extend their new deal.
