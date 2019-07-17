Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move to the Championship.

13 players from Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and other Premier League clubs Middlesbrough could sign on loan

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is hoping to bring in some loan signings between now and the end of the transfer window, and there are plenty of Premier League youngsters who could be available this summer.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 12:44

We’ve picked out 13 top-flight players who Boro could realistically sign on loan this summer, with many looking to gain some valuable game time to aid their development. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the full list.

1. Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham)

After making his Tottenham debut in 2017, the 22-year-old right-back with be hopeful of playing first-team football this season. Kieran Trippier's expected departure could open the door for Walker-Peters at Spurs, but after making just six league appearances, a starting spot isn't guaranteed.

2. Ben Woodburn (Liverpool)

After bursting onto the scene in a World Cup qualifier with Wales in 2017, the youngster struggled during a loan spell at Sheffield United last season. Even so the winger, 19, still possess plenty of pace and skill which could bolster Boro's options.

3. Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United)

Tuanzebe played a key part in Aston Villa's promotion to the Premier League last season, making 25 Championship appearances and starting all three play-off fixtures. The 21-year-old defender is predominately a centre-back but can play anywhere across the backline.

4. Josh Sims (Southampton)

Southampton have a reputation for bringing players through their academy, and Sims is one of the latest off the production line. Even so, at 22, the winger only played sparingly last season and may be looking to gain more regular game time this term.

