13 players from Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and other Premier League clubs Middlesbrough could sign on loan
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is hoping to bring in some loan signings between now and the end of the transfer window, and there are plenty of Premier League youngsters who could be available this summer.
By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 12:44
We’ve picked out 13 top-flight players who Boro could realistically sign on loan this summer, with many looking to gain some valuable game time to aid their development. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see the full list.