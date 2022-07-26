Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Middlesbrough are finally nearing their season opener as they host West Brom on Saturday evening.

The Championship clash will come following last week’s final pre-season match as they enjoyed an impressive 2-0 win over Marseille, meaning they came out victorious in four out of five of their friendlies.

They will be feeling confident ahead of their tie with the Baggies, losing only once in their previous eight meetings (W4 D3).

Their previous meeting at the Riverside Stadium ended 2-1 to Boro thanks to goals from Paddy McNair and Marcus Tavernier.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Norwich pushing to sign Canada international Norwich City are looking to seal a deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in the MLS so far this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

2. Terriers join race for ex-Blackpool loanee Huddersfield Town are one of a number of clubs targeting a move for Everton striker Ellis Simms. The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 23 appearances for Blackpool in the 2020-21 season. (Yorkshire Live)

3. League One clubs chasing West Brom prospect MK Dons and Cheltenham Town are reportedly eager to sign West Brom teenager Ethan Ingram this summer, with Crewe Alexandra also keen. The 19-year-old has attracted interest thanks to his form with the Baggies' U23 side. (Football Insider)

4. Sevilla refuse to pay Blackburn Rovers star's asking price Sevilla are said to be still very keen on signing Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz, however aren't willing to pay the £25 million valuation they have put on him. Both Leeds United and West Ham are also interested in the striker. (Football League World)