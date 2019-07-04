Adam Clayton reveals the 'exciting' change Jonathan Woodgate is set to bring to Middlesbrough

Adam Clayton has revealed the exciting change Jonathan Woodgate wants to bring to Middlesbrough

The Boro squad are currently in Austria as part of their pre-season preparations ahead of the Championship opener against Luton Town on August 2.

And a big part of the trip will see new manager Woodgate aim to impose his desire style of play on the squad – with the 39-year-old keen to engineer a real change from the side seen under Tony Pulis last season.

Pulis’ more direct ploy came in for criticism from some supporters – but midfielder Clayton believes there will be no such qualms from the stands under Woodgate.

Indeed, he admits the players have quickly bought into their new manager’s vision during an intense trip to the continent.

“It’s been great,” he said, speaking to mfc.co.uk.

“It’s been very tough, but we’ve done everything with the ball and that’s been good.

“Everyone is coming off having had many, many touches and really enjoying themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you’re working hard on the football element, one group then goes and does some running, but you know you’re going to go back into the football and scoring goals and your football-type movement…it’s been good.

“The way it looks like we play will be really good and exciting and hopefully it’ll get the fans off their feet and really behind us.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is buzzing about the way we’re going to play on and off the ball.”

Clayton was out of favour at times last term, but looks set to play a key role as one of the more senior heads in Woodgate’s youthful squad – a task he is relishing.

“There’s not too many older than me, George [Friend], and Randz [Darren Randolph] now,” he added.

“I’ve just reached 30 and feel really good and feel a big part of what’s to come.