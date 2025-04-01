Sunderland are certain to be in the play-offs and joined by one of Burnley, Leeds United or Sheffield United.

The fight for the remaining two play-off spots appears to be a four-horse race with Coventry City, Boro, Bristol City and West Brom divided by just two points.

Boro are in good form to kick on having won four of their last six to leave then trailing West Brom on goal difference with seven games to go.

So will Boro do it? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.