Middlesbrough trail West Brom on goal difference in a four-horse race for Championship play-off places.Middlesbrough trail West Brom on goal difference in a four-horse race for Championship play-off places.
Middlesbrough trail West Brom on goal difference in a four-horse race for Championship play-off places.

AI says these are the four teams who will contest the Championship play-offs as Coventry City, West Brom, Bristol City and Middlesbrough fight for a top six finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
It’s going to be a thrilling end to the fight for Championship play-off places.

Sunderland are certain to be in the play-offs and joined by one of Burnley, Leeds United or Sheffield United.

The fight for the remaining two play-off spots appears to be a four-horse race with Coventry City, Boro, Bristol City and West Brom divided by just two points.

Boro are in good form to kick on having won four of their last six to leave then trailing West Brom on goal difference with seven games to go.

So will Boro do it? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

Get more Boro news here.

100pts (+49)

1. Burnley

100pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
98pts (+63)

2. Leeds United

98pts (+63) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
97pts (+32)

3. Sheffield United

97pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+22)

4. Sunderland

82pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityBristol CityWest BromMiddlesbroughBoroLeeds UnitedSheffield UnitedBurnleySunderland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice