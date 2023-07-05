News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Alex Gilbert highlights Michael Carrick impact after completing Middlesbrough switch

Alex Gilbert has told how significant a role Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick played as he became the club’s first summer signing.
By Joe Ramage
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST

Gilbert has penned a four-year deal at the Riverside after his contract with Brentford expired.

The 21-year-old offers versatility to Carrick’s attacking ranks after captaining Brentford’s B team to Premier League Cup success with 16 goals and eight assists throughout his most recent campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boro are believed to have beaten off significant interest in the Republic of Ireland youth star who has already linked up with his new team-mates as part of a warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Alex Gilbert after his contract with Brentford expired. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Alex Gilbert after his contract with Brentford expired. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Alex Gilbert after his contract with Brentford expired. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
Most Popular

And Gilbert, who made his first team debut for Brentford against Boro in an FA Cup third round tie in January 2021, has revealed how his conversations with head coach Carrick swayed his decision to head to Teesside.

Read More
Savannah Marshall: 'I believed in my dreams'

"I heard about their interest midway through the season,” explained Gilbert.

“When I was looking at what my next step was to get as much first team football as I could, Middlesbrough was a brilliant option.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The manager was explaining where he sees me playing and how he’s going to develop me into an even better player – that was a big pull for me.

“I saw they were struggling a little bit at the start of last season then Michael came in and got them absolutely flying.

“I just want to keep improving as a player and hopefully this season get as many minutes as I can

"It’s an unbelievable opportunity, an unbelievable club and I’m excited to get going.”

Related topics:MiddlesbroughBrentfordBoroPortugalRepublic of Ireland