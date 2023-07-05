Gilbert has penned a four-year deal at the Riverside after his contract with Brentford expired.

The 21-year-old offers versatility to Carrick’s attacking ranks after captaining Brentford’s B team to Premier League Cup success with 16 goals and eight assists throughout his most recent campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro are believed to have beaten off significant interest in the Republic of Ireland youth star who has already linked up with his new team-mates as part of a warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Alex Gilbert after his contract with Brentford expired. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

And Gilbert, who made his first team debut for Brentford against Boro in an FA Cup third round tie in January 2021, has revealed how his conversations with head coach Carrick swayed his decision to head to Teesside.

"I heard about their interest midway through the season,” explained Gilbert.

“When I was looking at what my next step was to get as much first team football as I could, Middlesbrough was a brilliant option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager was explaining where he sees me playing and how he’s going to develop me into an even better player – that was a big pull for me.

“I saw they were struggling a little bit at the start of last season then Michael came in and got them absolutely flying.

“I just want to keep improving as a player and hopefully this season get as many minutes as I can