Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

'Anonymous' ‘ponderous': Middlesbrough player ratings as Chris Wilder’s side are beaten by Cardiff City

Middlesbrough were beaten 3-2 by Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium – but did anyone come away with any credit after a timid display from Chris Wilder’s side?

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:21 pm

Boro found themselves three goals down at half-time after goals from Callum O’Dowda, Mark Harris and Perry Ng.

The hosts did threaten to stage a late comeback as substitute Duncan Watmore pulled a goal back 14 minutes from time, before Rodrigo Muniz reduced the deficit further.

Still, it was too little too late as Boro suffered their fourth defeat of the season.

Here’s how each Boro player fared:

1. Liam Roberts - 5

Got a hand to Cardiff’s second goal but was left exposed for the goals. Had to be alert when the ball was played back to him a couple of times. 5

2. Paddy McNair - 4

Struggled positionally as Boro’s defence looked disjointed and was picked apart. Was replaced by Anfernee Dijksteel at half-time. 4

3. Dael Fry - 4

Was slow to close Harris down for Cardiff’s second goal and was hesitant when the visitors attacked in the first half. 4

4. Matt Clarke - 4

Looked ponderous on the ball and didn’t get tight enough to his man for Cardiff’s third goal. Subbed off in the second half. 4

