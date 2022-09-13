'Anonymous' ‘ponderous': Middlesbrough player ratings as Chris Wilder’s side are beaten by Cardiff City
Middlesbrough were beaten 3-2 by Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium – but did anyone come away with any credit after a timid display from Chris Wilder’s side?
By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:21 pm
Boro found themselves three goals down at half-time after goals from Callum O’Dowda, Mark Harris and Perry Ng.
The hosts did threaten to stage a late comeback as substitute Duncan Watmore pulled a goal back 14 minutes from time, before Rodrigo Muniz reduced the deficit further.
Still, it was too little too late as Boro suffered their fourth defeat of the season.
Here’s how each Boro player fared:
Page 1 of 4